(WTRF) The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley and Southwestern Energy celebrated giving out STEM grants to deserving educators in the Ohio Valley.

It all kicked off at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

This initiative is a testament to the CFOV and WSN’s commitment to enhancing STEM education in the region.

Projects funded by the grants cover a broad spectrum of STEM subjects, including robotics, computer programming and environmental science.

These projects aim to provide students with hands-on experiences and to foster a deeper interest in STEM fields.

More than $9,000 in grants was awarded.