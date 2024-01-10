WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – If you or someone in your family plans on pursuing higher education within the 2024-25 academic year, you will want to listen in to this.

There have been major changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

7News spoke with West Liberty University Wednesday morning to find out what these changes are and what students and guardians can expect.

Sitting down and filling out the FAFSA was once a tedious and daunting task that could take hours to complete, and both students and parents needed to be available at the same time.

This has since changed according to West Liberty University’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Katie Cooper.

She says students need to know their own and their parents’ social security numbers, birthdays and emails when sitting down to apply.

“The reason is so they can receive information about logging into the FAFSA to do their portion. It’s no longer, ‘Ok, you sit at the computer. Now, mom is going to sit down and do it.’ The student will only see student portion, and the parent or contributor will only see their portion.” Katie Cooper | Vice President of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, West Liberty University

You may have noticed the form wasn’t available in October like it had been in previous years.

The Department of Education pushed the launch of the application back to December, reporting they were not ready to implement the new changes.

However, families were still not able to access the federal application in December.

“By the letter of the law, they have to have it opened by Dec. 31, which they did. They did a soft launch, which means they did minimal hours. It really was just to make sure the technical aspect was working well for students and families.” Katie Cooper | Vice President of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, West Liberty University

Cooper says the soft launch was done to work out any technological issues like applicants being kicked off the site in the middle of filling out their forms.

The application is now available for completion 24/7 and data shows nearly 1 million forms have already been filled out.

Another noticeable change to the FAFSA this year is the number of questions.

“Previously, there used to be over 100 questions on the FAFSA. Now, it’s down to 36, which is a huge difference. I just did a FAFSA the other day and it took me about 10 minutes.” Katie Cooper | Vice President of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, West Liberty University

Federal deadlines for filling out a FAFSA remains June 30, but the deadline has been changed for West Virginia.

“Students do not need to be in a rush or a hurry. Usually, it’s March 1 for the Promise Scholarship. West Virginia has already said they will wait until May 1, so students and families have enough time to work through this new process.” Katie Cooper | Vice President of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, West Liberty University

Another major change is the number of schools a student can list on their FAFSA.

Previously, students could only list 10 schools of interest. Now, they can add up to 20.

Cooper says it is best to reach out to your university or institution’s financial aid officer with any questions.

She noted universities will not receive any FAFSA’s until after February, and to remain patient when asking specific questions about financial aid packages.

Cooper says these changes were made to the FAFSA application to make it easier for students and their families to complete.