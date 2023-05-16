WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Everyone knows the dyslexia is a condition that makes it hard to read.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



But not many people know that discalculia is a condition that makes it hard to do math.



At Wheeling Country Day School, they’ve developed a program that helps those students learn math in alternate ways.

Kids with discalculia can look at numbers and not know what order they go in.

For example, they may not know which is bigger, five or eight. Or how to find a page number in a book, without looking at every page.



The Edge program at Wheeling Country Day School helps them learn math in different ways.

” It helps build their skills and it helps fill in the gaps where they’re missing ideas. It helps them to touch items and to use manipulatives and move them around and to have extra practice at something.” Margie Howells, Teacher, Wheeling Country Day School

“And we’re taking the structured approach that rewires the brain, and we know what it does for literacy and we’re applying it to those students who have learning differences in math.” Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of School, Wheeling Country Day School

They say about 7 percent of all students have discalculia. That’s the same proportion as those who have dyslexia.



They work with students, not only at Wheeling Country Day School, but they offer the Edge program tutoring online. They now teach kids in Pittsburgh; Waterville, Ohio and Martinsburg, West Virginia.”