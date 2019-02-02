Marshall County BOE names new interim superintendent

The Marshall County Board of Education has named an interim superintendent.

On Friday night, the Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Jeffrey Crook. This comes just over a week after members voted not to renew the superintendent’s contract.

It was originally believed that Dr. Crook would stay until June 30th.

After an executive session for deliberations, the Board of Education named Stanley Stewart the interim superintendent.

Stewart is the former Superintendent of Bellaire Local Schools. He also served as assistant superintendent and a principal in Marshall County.

Most recently he was a Marshall County Commissioner. Stewart was originally appointed to that position in 2014, before losing re-election in the November 2016 election.

Also during Friday’s meeting, the Board voted the table the discussion of finding a new superintendent.

