MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Plenty of new things happen when it’s back to school time.

New backpacks, new school supplies or even a new school.

When students move up to the next grade level, it can be exciting and also a bit scary.

In Marshall County, educators have developed a way to make sure that the transition to something new doesn’t make students nervous, but rather excited for what’s to come.

“They’re used to being the biggest kids in the school, so now there’s all these new big kids.” Trista Parsons, Communities in Schools Site Coordinator, Moundsville Middle School

There’s a lot of unknowns when going to a new school.

Will I have a nice teacher?

Will I make friends?

Will I like it?

At Moundsville Middle School, staff knows the transition can be tough, so they start before students even leave elementary school with a 5th Grade Preview Day.

Students from Central Elementary and Washington Lands Elementary come in May with their teachers for a day at the middle school.

“They took a tour of the building. We talk about all the clubs we provide, all the sports that that we offer. We tell the students that we’d like them to get involved. That’s the way to have a good experience.” Ryan Finley, Principal, Moundsville Middle School

Getting kids excited about being involved is a key to the transition.

Moundsville Middle School also holds an open house before classes start at the end of summer to get to know the new students and their parents. That open house is also one more chance to remind students to get involved in activities that interest them.

“They have a club for almost anything just so people can get along with others and do what they like to do.” Serinity Blanton, 7th Grade Student

Finding a club to join is a way students can also find where they feel at home at Moundsville Middle.

There are lots of staff who help them settle in, like teachers and the Community in Schools Liaison who gets to know each student and what they may need to succeed.

At this school that’s Trista Parsons.

Parsons said she tries to get to know each student by name, so they know she cares.

“Just so I can always greet them with a friendly face and be able to call them by their name because it just makes things so much more personable. They’re also really excited to talk to me about all of the barriers that they’re facing if I know who they are.” Trista Parsons, Communities in Schools Site Coordinator, Moundsville Middle School

Communities in Schools is also at the elementary and high school levels in Marshall County, helping students with every major educational transition.

Principal Finley said it’s not just the students who need to make the transition to a new school.

Parents should be involved and up to date on school activities too.

“We do try to have a social media presence with with all the information available there. A lot of the Remind apps that the parents followed at the elementary school that they need to get on new Remind apps here at the middle school.” Ryan Finley, Principal, Moundsville Middle School

While the students prepare for their new school, the teachers are also preparing for new students. Teachers are given information about each of their students well in advance, so they can figure out what each individual one will need in the classroom.

Students who have been at Moundsville Middle for years remember that transition to the bigger school.

“The biggest advice is don’t be afraid to ask for help. If you can’t find your way around the school, don’t be afraid to go ask a teacher.” Serinity Blanton, 7th Grade Student

The older students have found their place in the classroom and know the new group of middle schoolers will too.

“To see that they want to come to school, they want to participate is really great because I think the transition sometimes feels a lot bigger than we as adults can understand.” Trista Parsons, Communities in Schools Site Coordinator, Moundsville Middle School

TAG: It’s not just the Communities in Schools program helping these students move from elementary school.

At Moundsville Middle School they also have a expanded schools mental health (ESMH) coordinator to provide support.

A school resource officer and nurse are there daily to keep the students safe.