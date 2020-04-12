Marshall University announces refunds for unused dorm time

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (The Herald-Dispatch) — Marshall University says students who aren’t spending time in their dorms as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will receive refunds.

The Herald-Dispatch reports students with housing contracts but who didn’t stay on campus during the online classes period will receive 37.5% of their spring semester housing charges.

Similar refunds will be made for parking passes, recreation center fees and unused meal plans.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says six people have died of the virus. The sixth death was an 82-year old woman from Wayne County with underlying health conditions.

Latest Posts: