Ohio County Schools propose 2020-2021 academic calendar

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools are slated to start a week later than usual for the upcoming school year.

School officials have released the proposed 2020 to 2021 school calendar during a virtual meeting Tuesday evening.

The first day for students and staff is set for August 20 and August 14, respectively.

Any holidays and important dates are listed below:

Labor Day, September 7, 2020

Election Day, November 3, 2020

Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2020

Thanksgiving Break, November 25 – November 27, 2020

Winter Break, December 18, 2020 – January 5, 2021

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, January 18, 2021

President’s Day, February 15, 2021

Spring Break, April 1, 2021 – April 9, 2021

Wheeling Park High School seniors are expected to graduate May 23, 2021.

According to school officials, there shouldn’t be any changes to the proposed school calendar unless things change with the Pandemic.

