Ohio County Schools propose 2020-2021 academic calendar

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools are slated to start a week later than usual for the upcoming school year.
School officials have released the proposed 2020 to 2021 school calendar during a virtual meeting Tuesday evening.
The first day for students and staff is set for August 20 and August 14, respectively.
Any holidays and important dates are listed below:
- Labor Day, September 7, 2020
- Election Day, November 3, 2020
- Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2020
- Thanksgiving Break, November 25 – November 27, 2020
- Winter Break, December 18, 2020 – January 5, 2021
- Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, January 18, 2021
- President’s Day, February 15, 2021
- Spring Break, April 1, 2021 – April 9, 2021
Wheeling Park High School seniors are expected to graduate May 23, 2021.
According to school officials, there shouldn’t be any changes to the proposed school calendar unless things change with the Pandemic.
Latest Posts:
- Gas prices drop as demand hits a nearly 52-year low in West Virginia
- WVa trending in positive direction but governor remains cautious
- Ohio officials wary to reopen state
- Police: Armed robbers wearing medical masks hold up business
- WV DNR experts remind people to leave young wildlife alone this spring