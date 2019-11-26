Ohio Co. BOE recognizes 2 teachers heading into retirement

Education

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Board of Education spent a good portion of their Monday meeting honoring the services of two long-lasting employees.

Susan Hvizdos, a Mathematics teacher, is retiring from Wheeling Park High School after 35 years with Ohio County Schools.

Jacqueline Myers is closing the book following 29 years as a Technology Education teacher at Warwood Middle School.

Both educators will leave their positions on June 30, 2020.

