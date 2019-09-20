Ohio Co. Schools holding training for volunteer tutors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Schools is holding a training session next week for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer tutor.

For only 30 minutes a week, tutors can give a student the help he or she deserves in order to succeed inside the classroom.

This will help improve students reading abilities, fluency, phonies, phonemic awareness and comprehension.

The only requirement is that tutors have to be 18-years-old.

We are always looking for new tutors. We have an amazing bunch of dedicated tutors but we can always use more. Because the more students that get to read and talk about their reading, the better readers they become. And it helps not just in first grade but all throughout their academic career. Raquel McLeod, Director of Student Services

Training takes place at Wheeling Park High School 1-3 p.m. on Monday.

If you cannot attend the training, however, those interested can call the Ohio County Board of Education to reschedule a session.