Ohio Co. Schools take advantage of snow day with cleaning spree

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many local students received a much-awaited phone call announcing the cancellation of school on Friday.

However, it couldn’t have come at a better time for Ohio County Schools as dozens of students were reportedly out of school due to illness.

Over the last week, it has progressed. It’s definitely been starting to spread. So, with the opportunity of the weather maker on Friday, which is today, we thought it would be a good time to go ahead and close the building — give the custodians an opportunity to give it a good cleaning. Brian Harto, Director of Operations

Custodians will be in full force over the weekend, cleaning day and night at Wheeling Park High School.

We have these electric static guns that we’ve been spraying door handles stairwells with even the classroom desks the chairs anything we can spray with that gun we do and we have.” Rick Hickman, Actives Custodian – Wheeling Park High School

Aside from the custodians, teachers have also did their part to fight back the sickness.

They have actually been really good. Here at Park, teachers have disinfectant in their rooms. They have been wiping desks in between classes. Rick Hickman, Actives Custodian – Wheeling Park High School

Officials encourage parents to regularly wipe down surfaces and enforce good hand washing practices.

