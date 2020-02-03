Ohio County BOE discuss plans for 2020-21 academic year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Board of Education held a work session Monday morning to discuss various topics ahead of the 2020-21 academic year.

Those topics included zoning, transportation plans and the possibility of adjusting start times for students.

A lot of times at our regular meetings, we don’t have a lot of times to just discuss a lot of agenda items. We all picked some big items that have been looming over us for a while that we just wanted to make sure we gave it some adequate time to get a plan moving forward.

Rick Jones, Assistant Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

No decisions were made at the work session. Discussion will continue at Monday’s regular meeting.

