Ohio County BOE names WPHS new principal

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new face will be roaming the hallways at Wheeling Park High School during the 2020-21 academic year.

Ohio County Board of Education named Meredith Dailer as the school’s new principal at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Dailer has served as Associate Principal at Wheeling Park High School since 2018. She will assume her new duties as Principal on July 1.

I am humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this amazing school. I truly appreciate the tradition of excellence at Wheeling Park, and I am dedicated to moving those traditions forward. Meredith Dailer – named WHPS principal

Ms. Dailer has proven herself in every role she’s taken on. She’s been an excellent teacher, coach and administrator. Meredith loves Wheeling Park High School and its students, and I know she will be successful. Kimberly Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

Dailer entered Wheeling Park High School in 2004 as a social studies teacher. She served in that role until 2015.

Outside of the classroom, Dailer found success on the hardwood as head coach of the Wheeling Park girls basketball team from 2007-2012, leading the team to sectional and regional championships in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

