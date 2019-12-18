Ohio County Schools put projects on hold, will continue to pursue SBA funding

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We have an update for you on Ohio County Schools’ efforts to secure funding for its buildings.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller was in Charleston to make the case for the county. The Ohio County School District is trying to secure state funding that would allow for the renovation of buildings including Warwood and Woodsdale Elementary Schools.

Their goal was to obtain $9 million for those projects but they were unsuccessful this time around. According to Dr. Miller, the School Building Authority had a lapse in funding. She says that she will continue to pursue that state aid.

“Our project has been pushed back or delayed but I feel pretty confident that we’ll continue positive relationships with School Building Authority and go back to ask for the full amount of $18 million next year,” said Dr. Miller.

While the projects at Warwood and Woodsdale will be delayed, Ohio County Schools will still continue the planning process. Dr. Miller says that this is just a hitch in the process and she’s hopeful that they will receive the funding next year.

