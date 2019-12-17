Ohio County Schools solidify partnership with Shanghai school

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a special day for Ohio County Schools, solidifying a partnership with a school from China.

Representatives of the Shanghai Commercial Accounting School were in the area to meet with students and faculty from Wheeling Park High School and Bridge Street Middle School.

Administrators of @WheelingParkHS just welcomed representatives of the Shanghai Commercial Accounting School (SCAS)!!! The partnership between PARK and SCAS will be featured tonight on @WTRF7News!!!#experienceTHEPARK#TogetherWeAchieve pic.twitter.com/imNQMQ9UXr — Ohio County Schools (@OhioCounty1) December 16, 2019

The partnership began when a teacher at one of the schools visited China last year.

The visiting educators said they were excited to be here, and look forward to eventually receiving students and faculty to learn and teach at their school.

We’re looking at possibly exchanging students from time to time, or teachers, or just talking about how we instruct our students and the things we work with and how they work for our students and help our students be successful. David Crumm, Assistant Principal, Bridge Street Middle School

We’re excited about this opportunity to work with SCAS and what opportunities it can bring for our students and teachers alike. Amy Minch, WPHS Principal

We would love to see the students sharing, exploring and studying and everything. Chen Wenshan, Principal, Shanghai Commercial Accounting School

As part of Monday’s visit to Wheeling Park, the group toured the school, met with leadership and students, exchanged gifts and signed a memorandum of understanding to solidify the partnership.

