Ohio University moves to online instruction for reminder of semester

ATHENS, Ohio (WTRF) – Classes will resume online following our extended spring break on Monday, March 23. Our collective goal is to continue to provide the highest quality educational experience possible under extraordinary circumstances.

As previously announced, students who live in residence halls on the Athens campus are not to return to campus after spring break, which has now been extended through Sunday, March 22. You will receive a message shortly from the Division of Student Affairs with information about scheduling time to move out.

We understand it may not be possible for some students to leave residence halls for the remainder of the semester. Any student who needs to live in a residence hall (including student staff) must be preapproved by Housing & Residence Life. Students can apply via www.ohio.edu/myhousing, and applications will be reviewed within 24 hours.

For those students who reside on the Athens campus and/or have a dining plan, a process for prorated reimbursements is being developed and more communications will be forthcoming.

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home and do not travel or go to work or school when you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and then throw the tissue in the trash. Then wash your hands with soap and water.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

