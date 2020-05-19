On-campus classes returning to Bethany College this fall

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethany College announced Monday afternoon that classes will resume on-campus this fall.

The college will also freeze tuition during the 2020-21 academic year to ensure all students are financially able to receive an education at Bethany.

All facilities will undergo deep sanitation before the fall semester. Freshman move-in is set for August 20 and classes will begin August 24.

For additional information, please visit their website.

