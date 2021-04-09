Promise Scholarship application numbers are down, students encouraged to take advantage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Attention high school seniors in West Virginia, if you’re interested in applying for the Promise Scholarship to attend college next year, don’t wait.

Education officials tell 7News application numbers are down.

The deadline was extended until July 1.

When we started this year we were 50% down in promise applications. By March 1 we were only down to 27.5%, so we are absolutely gaining ground, but the more we make sure students know they have these options the better off we’re going to be. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia Chancellor of Higher Education

Additionally, applicants have until the end of August to earn a qualifying ACT or SAT score. Governor Jim Justice also allotted funding to pay for ACT residual tests for students interested in the Promise Scholarship.

We’re trying to give students as many tries as possible so that they can still earn qualifying scores and we know that it has been difficult for students to take the ACT and the SAT tests. We know that they’ve canceled across the state. We know that it’s been really challenging trying to find opportunities to take those tests. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia Chancellor of Higher Education

As of March 1st, applications were still down 27 percent from last year.

I really hope students are able to take advantage of this and get all the money they can for college. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia Chancellor of Higher Education

Students wishing to sign up for the ACT residual test can visit wvhepc.edu.

If you have questions about the Promise Scholarship, call the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission hotline at 877-987-7664.