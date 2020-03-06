Public speaker shares experiences with middle school students in Belmont Co.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A well-known public speaker is visiting Belmont County to share his personal story with middle school students.

Nathan Harmon, who is a recovering alcoholic and drug addict, will host two sessions at Ohio University Eastern Gymnasium– 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

A lot of his issues culminated from a situation where he had an accident, he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, had one of his best friends in the passenger seat, best friend was killed. Nathan ended up in prison. So obviously he is out now and he is delivering these presentations to various groups. So we’re very excited to have him. Judge Albert Davies, Belmont County Juvenile Court

Hope they can relate to the things he’ll talk about, what he did as a juvenile. And him explaining to ’em the avenues he took in life–the good and the bad. Chief John McFarland, Martins Ferry Police Department

All seventh and eighth students in the area have received an invitation to attend.

Harmon will also hold another presentation for adults only 6:30 p.m. Monday at the same location.

The program is sponsored by the Belmont County Schools Staying Clean club and American Legion Post 159.

