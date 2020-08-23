Scammers target college students as they move away from home

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to college for the first time can be an exciting experience, but with many students away from home for the first time it also leaves them vulnerable to scams.

That’s why West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is kicking off College Consumer Protection Week.

It covers everything a student should know about renting an apartment, good credit card practices, identity theft, and even internship and employment scams.

You don’t ever want to provide your personal, identifiable information to someone unless you know it’s secure, you know the person, it’s a trusted entity with a real good reputation. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

Morrisey also warns against checking personal information like your bank account while using public Wi-Fi.

Information students can access at any time, and some helpful tips as they move-in can be found on the West Virginia Attorney General’s website at www.wvago.gov.

If you have questions or have been the victim of a scam call 1-800-368-8808.