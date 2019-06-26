Several delegates receive backlash following education bill vote

Several delegates and their businesses have come under fire since the Senate passed the education omnibus bill Monday evening.

State Del. Dean Jeffries is feeling the heat after numerous Facebook comments claims that he is against teachers.

Del. Jeffries denies those claims but Union Leader Dale Lee believe his members are not in the wrong.

“We say all the time that elections have consequences and you see the consequences of the 2018 election for us,” said Lee. “Well, their votes have consequences too.”

“This is how I support a family,” said Del. Jeffries. “If this is destroyed, I can’t give back to the community. “

House Bill 206 will now head to the governor’s desk, where he is expected to sign it.

It will allow for the state’s first charter schools.