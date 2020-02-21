Sherrard Middle heads to WV History Bowl for consecutive years

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Not one but two teams from Sherrard Middle School are heading to the state History Bowl Competition in Charleston.

Sherrard Team One finished first place, followed by Sherrard Team Two at runner up.

Both teams competed against 17 other schools across the Ohio Valley in the Region 6 competition on Friday at West Virginia Independence Hall.

Eighth-grade students answered questions regarding current events and history.

