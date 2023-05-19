CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may have had your sights fixed on one job since you were a child—or you may have jumped from one field to another.

Either way, your teachers guided you on the path to your current career…and Chester educators threw plenty of options their kids’ way today with a little help from their friends.

Touch a Truck went off without a hitch in Chester today, where students got to look at the outside and sometimes go inside different career vehicles.

Racecars, cruisers and Cheeto trucks stopped at the city park for one reason Friday morning: to get elementary school kids thinking about their post-high school lives.

Pre-K through 4th graders got one-on-one time to see grown-up career possibilities, and how the people who do those jobs now help the community function.

Organizer Carrie Six says all the word of mouth and phone calls to make it happen were worth a memory the kids won’t forget.

“Just a huge impact on our students to show them what you can do and drive and the different tools that are available to them, and I think that’s super exciting. I don’t think they realized how big it was going to be today.” Carrie Six, Counselor, Allison Elementary School

It wasn’t just about the cars either, as they got to hold drills, look through pipes and learn when they can start mastering a trade.

Some of the businesses will even show them the ropes as teenagers.

“And we even have Sparkle supermarket here, they can start working even when they’re in high school.” Carrie Six, Counselor, Allison Elementary School

While career interest tests may be helpful to counselors and teachers…questionnaires just can’t compare to the sights and sounds of what their future holds.

“Kind of grab their attention and get them out of the building this time of year. And as you can hear the fun noise in the background, that’s very exciting for the kids.” Carrie Six, Counselor, Allison Elementary School

The orange bags the kids held were filled with resources from the Hancock County F-R-N, as families begin the summer transition.