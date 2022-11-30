WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores came back in West Virginia, both AFT-West Virginia and the West Virginia Educators Association were dissatisfied with the results and are looking to make changes.

Both organizations share the mission of providing students in the Mountain State with the highest quality of public education, so they decided to hit the road with “Solutions for Success” to listen to the people who are experiencing the school system firsthand to come up with solutions for overall improvement.

They brought their tour to Wheeling Park High School to ask students, parents, educators, and elected officials to participate in focus groups where they will provide input and ideas in a group setting.

“Solutions for Success” hosted by @AFTWV and @IAmWVEA is a listening tour put together to gather input for suggested changes needed to improve schools and increase student achievement.📚Tonight, they came to @WheelingParkHS to get feedback in the Ohio Valley! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Ibk4D7SFSj — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 1, 2022

“Listening,” is what AFT-West Virginia Vice President, Tega Toney, says is their biggest goal of the evening.

”We are going to be listening. Our main role here is to have our listening ears on because we want to hear what everyone has to say so that we can support public schools and we can do the best job possible that we can do for public education in West Virginia.” Tega Toney – Vice President, AFT West Virginia

”We can’t solve the problem overnight, but you can start to address issues that can help with the problem and so, it’s going to take a concerted effort of the legislature, the state board, and educators together at the table to come up with some ideas and solutions that will help.” Dale Lee – President, WVEA

This “Solutions for Success” discussion is one of six in the state. The others are in Morgantown, Beckley, Martinsburg, and Charleston with a final online presentation on December 15.

Register for this presentation by going to this website.