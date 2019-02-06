Marshall County interim superintendent sworn in

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - A veteran school administrator is taking the helm on an interim basis for Marshall County Schools.

Stanley C. Stewart took the oath of office for interim superintendent at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting.

He started teaching in 1966 at Union High School, and moved up through the system to the assistant superintendent's position.

"I have a great deal of respect for Marshall County Schools and worked in the system for many years," Stewart said. "So it was an opportunity, after reviewing and thinking through the actual implications of being the interim superintendent, I agreed to join the team, and work with them to do what I can."

The board hired Stewart after deciding not to renew the contract of former superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook, who's now the interim superintendent of the Brooke County Schools.

Marshall County's Board of Education intends to have a new permanent superintendent on the job on July 1.