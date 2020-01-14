Students at Bridgeport High School learn how to ‘Stop The Bleed’

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Faculty and students at Bridgeport High School were taught some life-saving lessons on Tuesday.

Medical personnel demonstrated how to pack a wound, apply compression and even demonstrated how to make and utilize a tourniquet.

First responders also emphasized the importance of NOT pulling out any object in a wound and knowing the signs.

Those signs include dizziness, sweating, fatigue, pale skin, rapid and shallow breathing, confusion and loss of consciousness.

With school shootings happening across the country, officials believe it is crucial to teach students these valuable techniques.

We want to be in the situations where this happens. Students are also best to teach other students and even their parents about these things. James Comerci, Family Physician at Wheeling Hospital

Additional information about how to Stop The Bleed can be found on their website.

