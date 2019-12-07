Students get firsthand look at WV Judiciary

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several area high school juniors and seniors were able to receive an up-close look at the Judicial System Friday morning.

It’s all part of the Scholars Program for students interested in law and government.

Friday’s topic was impeachment, specifically the impeachment of four West West Virginia Supreme Court Justices.

Students were able hear from several actual participants in that landmark case.

This way they can actually see the actual participants, they can see an actual Justice of the Supreme Court. They can see an actual lawyer that handled a case. So, that gives them the idea that perhaps someday, I would like to do that — perhaps someday, I would like to be a lawyer. Judge Ronald Wilson. First Judicial Circuit Judge

Several local attorneys were also in attendance.

Speakers included sitting Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman, Circuit Court Judge Jeffery Cramer and Senator Charles Trump.

