Students participate in annual spelling bee at Woodsdale Elementary

WOODSDALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some of the area’s brightest students partook in Woodsdale Elementary’s annual spelling bee on Tuesday.

The contest went 24 rounds and 7News own Reporter D.K. Wright was the pronouncer.

Judges included Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger and Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl.

Audrey Peniman and Tristan Swain took first place and runner up, respectively. Both students will advance to the Ohio County Schools spelling bee.

