Students remember children lost in Holocaust through ‘Butterfly Project’

SARAHSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Each year, Mr. McCauley’s Language Arts class remembers the 1.5 million children who lost lives during the Holocaust through a special project.

However, this year, the entire Shenandoah Middle School is hoping on-board as students continue to grasp this harsh reality.

Some of the horror stories I saw — they were heartbreaking. There was this one story of babies — they were taken to the crematorium. Their moms didn’t get to see their first steps. Mikayla Schocking, seventh grade student

Faculty and students are calling it the ‘Butterfly Project,’ which was inspired by three seventh grade students — Fayth Davis, Mikayla Schocking and Breanna Boylen.

The school has crafted around 650 butterflies thus far since beginning the project a couple months ago.

It still gives me hope because when we started this project, we didn’t even know we would reached 100. Mikayla Schocking, seventh grade student

Their end goal is to reach 1.5 million, which is roughly the same number of children who died during the Holocaust in World War II.

I like that they’re this interested in it. I like that they’re taking initiative, and they’re becoming leaders in the school. And just that they’re seeing how nice truly people can be. We can focus on how we are so similar rather than how we are so different as a culture and a community. Ben McCauley, Language Arts teacher

The ‘Butterfly Project’ has caught the eyes of many other school districts in the area, such as Rolling Hills.

All 1.5 million butterflies will be placed on billboards once completed.

