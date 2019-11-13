“Success For All” K-2 students in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A newly adopted reading curriculum was praised at the Brooke County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

Success for All is an all-inclusive program for students in Kindergarten and first and second grades. SFA was just implemented this year, with the hope of expanding it to third and fourth grade next year.

“Not only does it work on reading and writing skills, but it engages the whole student,” said Stephanie Zimmer, Director of Technology and Assessment for Brooke County Schools. “It also works on behavior, so there is an academic component and a solutions component to this program.”

Zimmer says Brooke County is seeing much success with this program. She adds that there is a common theme among students that are taking part in Success for All: test scores are rising and the need for disciplinary action is becoming less frequent.