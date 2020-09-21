Summit inspires students to make positive choices, change the future

(WTRF) – It’s something that’s never been done before in the Mountain State.

On Monday morning, hundreds of middle and high school students connected with speakers from across the country.

The first Game Changer Opioid and Substance Misuse virtual summit was much more than just opioid awareness. It’s about showing these students that they have the power to change their lives, and the lives of those around them.

I think we all agree that no matter what political affiliation you may have that our world right now, our country is in an uproar over a lot of things and these kids are growing up exposed to things I was never exposed to. Joe Boczek, Executive Director, Game Changer

In a time where students are exposed to issues of opioid addiction, teen suicide, alcohol abuse and much more; West Virginia Game Changers wants to be the positive influence for change.

You have the opportunity to not only change your life, but to change the lives of many that are around you in a lot of different ways. Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia

West Virginia Gamechanger is a peer to peer mentoring movement, meaning students aren’t only making positive choices for themselves, but for others.

Leave your mark on the world. Never doubt your ability to change your community and change yourself. Adrian McLemore, Speaker

Speakers at the virtual summit used music and motivational speaking to encourage students to develop healthy relationships.

There is active support, instead of pressure to do something. There is active empathy, putting yourself in each other’s shoes and trying to understand each other. Dr. Annalisa Enrile, Speaker

Students were also given the tools to overcome negative thoughts and focus on their goals.

If it’s your homework, if it’s sports, if it’s music, if it’s sweeping the floor, taking out the trash, do it the best you know how to do because when you develop that reputation for being a hard worker, opportunities will come to you. Rhonda Sciortino, Speaker

The overall Game Changer message is to spark that changes the future, which can start with something as simple as reaching out to a fellow student with kindness.



West Virginia Game Changer has made this available for students to watch all week.

It will re-air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The summit will then be available all next week to watch anytime.

To watch, visit wvgamechanger.com.