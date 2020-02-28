Triadelphia Middle takes home state title in ‘You be the Chemist’ competition

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four students at Triadelphia Middle School are heading to Houston, Texas for nationals after placing first in the state ‘You be the Chemist’ competition.

A team consisting of Katherine Prather, Ryan Linder, Grant Kenamond, Gideon Titus-Glover and coach Scot Kangisser bested more than 60 competitors at West Virginia State University.

Another team from Triadelphia Middle qualified for the state competition.

That chemistry team consisted of Weston Frye, Lane Kendzerski, Patricia Jeffers and Riley Collins.

Latest Posts: