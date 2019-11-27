Union Local students put books away, encounter real-life lessons

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Students at Union Local High School took some classroom time Tuesday to discuss some life lessons they will encounter in adulthood.

Changing a flat tire and how to cook an egg for breakfast were just a couple of the subjects covered in Tuesday’s lecture.

They’re learning basic car maintenance, how to take care of a vehicle. They’re learning about how to tile a floor. In some of our classes upstairs, they’re learning how to disagree with someone without being disagreeable. Learning how to plan a vacation. They’re learning how to dress professionally and prepare for a job interview. Principal Zac Shutler of Union Local High School

Teachers decided to center a lecture around life lessons earlier in the school year.

