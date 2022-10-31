WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s part of a nationwide trend and one of the fastest growing industries worldwide.

Now students at one local college can be part of the latest craze in gaming.

Monday, West Virginia Northern Community College unveiled their new state-of the-art Esports lab which stands for electronic sports. It’s a form of competitive online gaming that can be played on a number of platforms.

Players can compete against other players across the country. They compete in games such as Fortnight, Call of Duty or Minecraft.

School officials say early response has been great and they hope to grow the program. WVNCC has as many as twelve computers available for Esports. Those interested can contact their local campus for more information.