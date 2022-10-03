West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) is mourning the passing of Dr. Daniel Crowder, who passed away Friday, September 9, at the age of 95.

Daniel Boyd Crowder was born on July 24, 1927 in Jackson County, TN. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Wreatha and two sons, Phillip and David. He received his B.S., M.A. and Ph.D degrees from Ball State University. Prior to WVNCC, Dr. Crowder served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and helped establish Miami-Dade Community College – today, the largest institution of higher education in the nation.

Crowder last visited WVNCC in 2012 during the College’s 40th anniversary celebration. Although he couldn’t attend, Dr. Crowder did send written regards to the College earlier this year during WVNCC’s 50th anniversary celebration. “It is a great pleasure to be able to share with you in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of WVNCC’s founding. I am deeply grateful to all who worked tirelessly over the years to make the dream of a better life, for all who wish to learn, a reality in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia. Keep up the good work and again, my thanks to you all.”

Following his retirement from WVNCC, Dr. Crowder and his wife relocated to Florida, where he served as an adjunct professor at Florida International University in Miami. He eventually became the Executive Director of the Florida Association of Colleges and Universities. Dr. Crowder also went onto to author several books, including an autobiography, An Improbable Journey.

“Although I never had the opportunity to personally meet Dr. Crowder, I have enjoyed many stories from employees and community members of his time at WVNCC,” commented WVNCC President, Dr. Daniel Mosser. “We are eternally grateful for his vision and leadership and for laying a strong foundation that has served our students and this community well for 50 years.”