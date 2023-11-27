WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The culinary students at West Virginia Northern Community College got involved in the unique experience of ice sculpting on Monday morning. Each picking their own design and sculpting their own piece.

Real World Experience. That is the goal WVNCC hopes to give each of their students upon graduating from their programs.

Every December, students in the culinary program create their very own ice sculpture as a part of their garde manger class – a requirement for graduation.

The students were asked to create ice sculptures they could use on a buffet.

“Ice carving is a dying art. You don’t see it anymore. A lot of chefs in particular venues don’t have time for this, so they’ll contract it out to people who do this full time. So, I feel it’s something that the chef needs to be prepared to be able to do if they’re needed in their establishments.” Chris Kefauver | Culinary Professor & Program Director, WVNCC

Students were given seven design options to pick from to carve.

From there, they start with a 300-pound block of ice, use a tool to stencil the design in and then a chainsaw and other tools to create the sculpture.

Chris Kefauver, Professor and Program Director of Culinary Arts, explained there are no local places to get such large pieces of ice. The ones you see now came from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The students involved in the program say this is their first time getting to sculpt with ice and this experience is something they will carry with them into their professional careers.

“So far, it’s been interesting, cold, but it’s like I said, again, a fun experience. Say something unique that definitely you’ve never done before.” Jarrod Elliot | WVNCC Culinary Student

“So far, it’s been so fun. It’s really cold, but I’ve been really excited about this since we heard about it last year, and it’s something to do. I really enjoy being hands on, so this really helps with that.” Tiffany Tiger | WVNCC Culinary Student

If you’re interested in seeing the finished ice sculptures, be sure to check out WVNCC’s social media pages.