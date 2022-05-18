WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anyone interested in being a Thunder-chicken had the opportunity to do just that.

Today, the Wheeling campus of West Virginia Northern Community College held its “Days of Thunder” registration event.

They were hoping for an outdoor registration, but unfortunately the weather didn’t cooperate and they had to move inside. Students planning to attend WVNCC in the fall had the chance to register for classes, receive financial aid guidance and find other important information.

Another “Days of Thunder” event will take place tomorrow, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.