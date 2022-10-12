WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They’re calling it a “game changer” for a local community college. But you could say it’s a “game changer” for West Virginia as a whole.

A new truck just arrived on campus, and it already has doubled the number of EMT students signing up for classes next semester. 7NEWS Anchor Stephanie Grindley was at West Virginia Northern Community College for the unveiling.

“I didn’t think I’d see anything like this, anywhere.”

Take a look! This piece of equipment is one of five in West Virginia. Governor Jim Justice hopes this five-million-dollar grant, as part of his Answer the Call initiative, will spike the EMS workforce in the state.

Healthnet flight nurse Nick Cooper just dropped off this mobile ambulance simulator and said everything is covered down to the gas cards. Cooper wishes he could have had his hands on this when learning CPR.

Nick Cooper, Director of Education Healthnet Aeromedical Services said, “A one-year veteran already and they just got their card yesterday.”

“250th times the charm because that’s how many pricks on the skin the dummy can take, right?”

“Yeah, we can put in IVs, he will cry. We can put in a catheter. He can urinate. There’s blood. We can make him bleed. He can seize, talk, blink eyes. Other than walking, like robotics, there’s not much we can’t simulate.”

Not to mention… active labor!

Linda Steele, EMS Program Director, WVNCC said, “These high-definition simulation mannequins are like $100,000. Most schools do not have that in the budget.”

EMS Director at Northern, Linda Steele, said the program is only a year and a half old, but saw 14 students this semester will now see 26 next semester.

“We have students that come from Chester, Newell, Hundred, Paden City, Sistersville. We could now bring the simulator to them.”

If you watch the news, you know some of these faces! Here’s a group of EMS-trained Ohio County officials gawking at the new simulator.

“This is going to be a game-changer for EMS education.”

And a game changer for those facing emergencies.

“As a patient, you don’t want to be the first time a student is performing a skill, on you.”