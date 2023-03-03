WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Business professionals and entrepreneurs in and around the Wheeling area have a great opportunity to take advantage of a new educational program that could be a huge benefit to their business.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce recently teamed up with West Virginia Northern Community College to host Chamber U.



It consists of classes taught by chamber members and school faculty. It will include guest speakers and roundtable discussions.



The spring session will begin March 9 and include sessions in two areas: sales, as well as marketing and communications. Each session will consist of eight classes held once a month at WVNCC.

“It’s good for new people in any of those areas. Entrepreneurs. For any of these categories. So, we’re out there to try to help the smaller, our president calls them Mom & Pops, but it’s also for people that just want to engage more, learn a little more even if they have experience, because you’ll get lots of ideas from other people and lots of other businesses.” Mike Howard. Vice President, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Two more sessions will take place in the fall. They will focus on leadership as well as business and HR.

For more information on Chamber U, click here.