WHEELING, W.Va.– (WTRF) Seniors from West Virginia Northern Community College graduated Friday.

WVNCC held its 50th annual commencement ceremony at WesBanco Arena.

266 students were eligible to receive numerous certificated and degrees during the ceremony,

291 to be exact.

Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, who is the Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Community and Technical College System, delivered the commencement address.

WVNCC President, Dr. Danial Mosser served as the Master of Ceremonies and Kyle Johnston, a Petroleum Technology student, was this year’s class valedictorian.

Our congratulations to Kyle and all of the 2022 graduates.