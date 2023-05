Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Graduation season is still in full swing, as seniors from West Virginia Northern Community College graduated Friday.

WVNCC held its 51st annual commencement ceremony at WesBanco Arena. 286 students were on hand to receive 313 certificates and degrees.

This year’s valedictorian was Hailey Beadle from Weirton.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble served as this year’s commencement speaker.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!