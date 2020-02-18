Wheeling University holds panel discussion on human trafficking

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is coming together to combat human trafficking in the area.

Wheeling University held a panel discussion Tuesday evening to discuss various topics, including what human trafficking was, how does it manifest in the area and what local resources were available.







Fractured communities — they increase the risk for trafficking victims and trafficking crimes and one of the risks for the Ohio Valley is these separate areas are all present. It puts children, adults and teens at risk for sex trafficking and sex trafficking crimes. Darrick Blake, Sociology Professor – Wheeling University

There is a 24 hour anti-trafficking hotline available through the Wheeling YWCA at 1-800-698-1247.

