Wheeling University waives ACT, SAT scores for perspective applicants

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University announced Monday that the intuition will temporarily waive ACT and SAT scores for students applicants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to help alleviate the tremendous disruption and anxiety that is already overwhelming prospective students due to COVID-19. By removing artificial barriers and decreasing stressors – including suspending the use of the SAT/ACT – for this unprecedented moment in time, we hope there will be less worry for our future students. Ginny R. Favede, President – Wheeling University

Due to NCAA rules, an ACT and/or SAT test score submission will still be required for incoming student-athletes.

All perspective students must have a 2.75 GPA and send in a high school transcript. A final high school transcript following graduation will also be needed.

The COVID-19 outbreak is a disaster of historic proportions disrupting every aspect of our lives, including education for high school students, among others. The University’s flexibility at this crucial time will ensure prospective students aiming for Wheeling University get a full and fair shot — no matter their current challenges. We encourage any students who have questions, to contact our Admissions Office. Ginny R. Favede, President – Wheeling University

