WPHS teacher earns surprise grant

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One Wheeling Park High School teacher didn’t know what was coming when he walked into school Wednesday morning.

Aaron Fedorke was given a $500 Donor’s Choose grant — thanks to the Horace Mann insurance agency.​ It’s been a big year for Fedorke. ​ He was named the Ohio County Schools teacher of the year — and made it to the final six in the West Virginia teacher of the year.​

It’s only been six years since the pre-engineering machine and technology teacher started here. Now he has earned his fifth grant…something he says he didn’t do alone.​

“What’s really unique about it is the students actually work with me on the grant writing,” said Fedorke. “It’s been extremely amazing. It’s really the students who make it happen. If it wasn’t for them, this couldn’t of come true. It’s been a joy working with them.”​

Fedorke isn’t sure exactly where this grant money is going.​ But — he says — the grant will be used to get modern technology in his classroom.​

“He was certainly surprised when he received his $500,” said Dave Brennamen, owner of Horace Mann. “Just a monetary help of $500, he’s going to be able to help so many kids to hopefully better their futures.”​

Fedorke plans on using it to get the students ready for the next steps of the future — if they’re pursuing an engineering career path.