Morgantown, W.Va. — West Virginia Association of Museums is now seeking conference proposals for the annual meeting and conference that will be held April 13 – 15, 2023 in Ripley, West Virginia.

They are accepting proposals for papers, presentations, workshops, exhibits, and poster sessions addressing the theme “Back to Basics: Covering Museum Fundamentals.”



Potential topics include (but are not limited to): museum collections: policies, cataloging, care & storage; volunteer recruitment, training, and management; interpretation: tours, exhibit design, digital interpretation; community engagement; technology; non-profit management & funding; item conservation & historic preservation; marketing. They especially encourage hands-on sessions that will teach their members new skills.

They are looking for practical, useful, “doable” solutions for small museums and historical societies. Don’t worry if your idea does not fit into one of the categories above–just reach out to us if you have any questions or ideas about a topic.

You can email them at museumsofwv@gmail.com or call Crystal Wimer (304) 813-8569.

In addition to WVAM’s traditional conference sessions, they will also be including a poster session for students to present their research or projects related to museums and public history. This session is open to both undergraduate and graduate students and can be on any topic related to museums and public history.



The mission of the West Virginia Association of Museums is to serve, educate, advocate for, and enhance communications within the museum community. By listening to its members, serving their interests, and keeping members abreast of current national standards and activities, WVAM works to benefit institutions, professionals, volunteers, and others interested in the museums of the Mountain State.