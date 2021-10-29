WVNCC holds workshop with community leaders

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Northern Community College is staying ahead of the game.

College officials met up with community leaders to identify trends that positively impact the future of the areas the institution serves. Community leaders then weighed in on if these trends are true.

WVNCC President Dr. Daniel Mosser said the community and school both benefit from this workshop.

It keeps us current with changes taking place but it also fills the room full with strategic partners for the college. As we move forward, as we develop strategic goals in order to address these changes. The people in this room are realizing the changes the college has identified impacts not only the college, but the community as a whole. So, if they’re a non-profit, religious or faith based organization or a public school. They’re saying oh that trend is going to impact us too. Dr. Daniel Mosser, President, West Virginia Northern Community College

All five counties that WVNCC serves were there from Wetzel all the way up to Hancock County and each in between

They all met virtually during the first phase last year. Dr. Mosser said it felt great to finally meet in person with everyone.

The final work shop is in November.