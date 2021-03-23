WVNCC President appointed to national workforce panel

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Northern Community College President Dr. Daniel Mosser was appointed to serve on a national workforce panel.

The panel will advise the Biden Administration on economic recovery policies for the infrastructure sector. The 19-person think-tank panel will include a number of business and labor leaders and educators from across the country.

Dr. Mosser said it’s his background in higher education along with his extensive experience in the construction industry that qualified him for the panel. He feels community colleges will play a vital roll in supping qualified workers to insure a reliable infrastructure throughout the country.

Coming out of COVID, a lot of people lost there jobs. There is going to be a lot of training and re-training. A lot of those jobs are going to be in the infrastructure area. Especially if the federal government come out with big bill on infrastructure and invests. Invests in broadband, invests in highways repairs and so forth. The nation is going to need a network of community colleges to come together and provide the training to get those people the skills they need to do that work and to land those jobs. Dr. Daniel Mosser, President, West Virginia Northern Community College

Dr. Mosser said he is proud to represent WVNCC and the Mountain State on the national level.

He is is the only person from West Virginia and one of three individuals from the higher education sector appointed to the panel.