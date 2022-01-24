WVNCC receives $50,000 grant

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Northern Community College will be able to improve tuition costs for not one, but two programs thanks to a generous grant.

It will provide student tuition assistance for the college’s new Commercial Driving License program, as well as their Summer Welding Institute.

With this grant, students who qualify can earn their CDL license or a welding certificate for free at West Virginia Northern Community College.

The investment is an investment in the college. It’s an investment in the community. It’s an investment in our students. It’s confirming that the workforce development programs we’re putting in place here at the college are in fact needed by the industry. Daniel Mosser, President, WVNCC

To register or get more information visit www.wvncc.edu or email ConEd@wvncc.edu.