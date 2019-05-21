WVNCC & West Liberty University enter new partnership

A partnership between two local colleges will give area students a better opportunity to earn a degree.

West Virginia Northern Community College and West Liberty University entered into a reverse transfer agreement on Tuesday.

So, what does that mean?

According to the agreement, students who start out at West Virginia Northern, but then transfer to West Liberty, will still have the opportunity to apply credits towards an Associate Degree at West Virginia Northern.

“We think this is a great opportunity for our students,” said WVNCC Interim President Michael Koon. “Students who start at Northern and don’t earn an Associates Degree, their earning power is quite a bit less than if they had the degree. So, this helps the student in terms of their employment opportunities. It helps the region because it helps our college going rate, which helps us attract other industries. It’s a benefit for the students and the region and the college ”

Even though the student is enrolled at West Liberty, they can still be awarded the degree from West Virginia Northern.

“This is another example of the cooperation between West Virginia Northern and West Liberty University,” added West Liberty University President Dr. Stephen Greiner. “We have had many years of successful collaborations and partnerships and there will be more but this us just the latest ”

Koon and Dr. Greiner officially signed the agreement on Tuesday, but it will begin as a pilot program in the 2019 Fall Semester.