WVU expects in-person classes in fall, no tuition increase

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s board of governors expects its three campuses to return to in-person classes this fall and said Friday that base tuition and fees will be kept the same for the academic year.

Board Chairman David Alvarez says despite the university’s financial challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, the board decided not to increase tuition and fees in the interest of students and families.

Resident tuition and fees will stay at $8,976 per year, with no change in nonresident tuition and fees at $25,320.

President Gordon Gee said the university hopes to be able to resume in-person classes at Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser this fall.

