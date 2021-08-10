WVU President says school will start as planned, as COVID strategies are remaining flexible

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee was the featured speaker at the Wheeling Rotary Club.

He told 7News at the meeting on Tuesday, the University is fortunate to have the “leading lights” in the pandemic including Dr. Clay Marsh.

He said WVU will be following CDC protocols as classes resume in the coming weeks. Gee added he believes opening the campus to all students is the wise thing to do.

We have a large number of students who are already vaccinated and of course we’re encouraging everyone to be vaccinated. We think that is the best thing that everyone can do, as citizens of our University, is to get vaccinated. We may require unvaccinated people to wear masks in class, etc. Those are all things we’re working on right now. E. Gordon Gee, President, West Virginia University

In his words, “This thing changes every day.”